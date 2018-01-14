Home | News | General | Gunmen kidnap former Bayelsa Transport Commissioner

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – MRS Marie Ebikake, the first female executive chairman of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa ‎State and former Commissioner for Transport has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at her Igbogene residence in the outskirts of Yenagoa, the state capital.

