FBN Insurance wins global award for third time

By Cynthia Alo

FBNInsurance said it has won the World Finance Global Insurance Award as the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria, 2017 for the third time.

In a statement, the company said that the organizers gave kudos to the winners for their resilience in weathering the various challenges in the insurance industry.

A statement obtained on the organiser’s website said: “The World Finance Global Insurance awards aim to celebrate those that have stood out as clear industry leaders over the course of 2017 by remaining agile even in the face of rapid change.”

Elizabeth Agugoh, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FBNInsurance, attributed the win to the company’s continuous commitment to providing responsive insurance to every Nigerian.

“In our seven years of operation, we have been able to carve a niche for ourselves by continuously engaging the consumer through our retail drive thereby gaining trust and traction in the market. We are happy to have won this award yet again; we will not rest on our oars even as we set our sights on more successes,” she said.

