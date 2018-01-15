Home | News | General | FG summons US ambassador over controversial Trump comments

- US Ambassador, Stuart Symington, is to meet with representatives of the Nigerian government on Monday, January 15

- SERAP asks Buhari to summon US envoy over Trump ‘shithole’ slur

- Nigerians in Diaspora tackle Trump over ‘vulgar’ comments

The federal government has summoned the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to explain remarks made by President Donald Trump which referred to African countries as "shitholes".

According to the Nigerian foreign ministry, the US Ambassador is expected to meet with representatives of the federal government on Monday, January 15.

President Trump generated global outrage after he said immigrants were coming from ‘shithole’ countries, prompting a backlash from many concerned nations.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) reacted by calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice president Yemi Osinbajo to summon U.S. ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington over Doland Trump’s ‘shithole’ slur.

Similarly, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) has expressed outrage at what it called ‘the vulgar, insensitive and racist language’ about Africans and other immigrants allegedly made by U.S. President Donald Trump, NAN reports.

The group, in a statement by Mr Obed Monago, Chairman, NIDO Americas Board of Trustees and Mrs Patience Key, Chairman, NIDO USA Board of Directors, strongly condemned the statement allegedly made by the U.S. president.

NAIJ.com gathered that the organisation stated that the preference of some immigrants because of the colour of their skin smacked of bigotry.

It also reminded the U.S. leader that in a country built with the laborious contributions of immigrants, aligning propriety and preference to Norway was clearly racist.

NIDOA said Nigerian immigrants were among the most educated, and contributed immensely to the greatness of the United States

The African Union ambassadors to the United Nations (UN) has also demanded an apology from U.S. President Donald Trump for his ‘racist remark’ on the people of Africa.

The Mission demanded a retraction of the statement and an apology from the U.S. leader.

