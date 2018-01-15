Home | News | General | FG summons US ambassador over controversial Trump comments
FG summons US ambassador over controversial Trump comments



  15/01/2018
- US Ambassador, Stuart Symington, is to meet with representatives of the Nigerian government on Monday, January 15

- SERAP asks Buhari to summon US envoy over Trump ‘shithole’ slur

- Nigerians in Diaspora tackle Trump over ‘vulgar’ comments

The federal government has summoned the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to explain remarks made by President Donald Trump which referred to African countries as "shitholes".

According to the Nigerian foreign ministry, the US Ambassador is expected to meet with representatives of the federal government on Monday, January 15.

