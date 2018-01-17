Five killed in fresh attacks on Benue communities by Fulani herdsmen

At least five persons were reportedly killed Wednesday in fresh attacks on Logo, Guma and Okpokwu local government areas of Benue state by suspected herdsmen.

Among the victims were two women whose dead bodies were found in Guma while two others were killed in Logo and another killed in Okpokwu.

The latest killings was announced by Governor Samuel Ortom when he played host to leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Forum at the Benue Government House in Makurdi.

The Governor said “as we speak, despite the deployment of more security personnel to the state to check the killings, four persons where yesterday killed in Guma and Logo local government areas.

“Aside that, pockets of killings are still going on, that is why I am reiterating my call on security agents to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had issued threats to resisting implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu confirmed that bodies of two women were recovered by the road side in Guma.

Yamu explained that one person was also killed in Okpokwu while another person was reported missing adding that he was yet to be briefed about the killings in Logo.