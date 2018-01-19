Home | News | General | Ajimobi vows to appeal court judgement sacking 21 Ibadan kings

- Governor Abiola Ajimobi vows to appeal the judgement which nullified the installation of 21 kings of Ibadan land

- The Oyo state governor argues that the review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959 and installation of 21 Ibadan Obas was meant to uplift the status of Ibadan

- The presiding judge, Justice Olajumoke Aiki declared as illegal the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land

Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday, January 19, said that the state will appeal the judgment of an Ibadan High Court which nullified the processes leading to the installation of 21 kings of Ibadan land.

According to Premium Times, the governor stated this during the inauguration of a block of classrooms donated to the Community Secondary School, Ajara, in Lagelu Local Government Area of the state by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Akinlolu Olujinmi, in Ajara.

Ajimobi argued that the installation of 21 new obas, was an altruistic gesture that was for the overall good of Ibadanland.

He said: “Today’s judgment on the Olubadan Chieftaincy review will be appealed against immediately.

“Let me reiterate here that the review was an exercise that was well thought out. It is for the development and progress of Ibadan land and the people therein.

“We will not relent in our determination to make Ibadan great and the greatness shall come through various ways; one of which was the Olubadan chieftaincy review that was conducted by a judicial commission of inquiry.

The truth is that people are normally opposed to change and radical policies that will eventually be beneficial to them, but we shall get there. We will not be deterred or allow retrogressive tendencies to override the progress Oyo State is currently making.”

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, an Oyo state High Court presided over by Justice Olajumoke Aiki on Friday, January 19, sacked 21 Ibadan monarch installed last year by Governor Isiaka Ajimobi.

Punch reports that Justice Aiki declared the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land by the Justice Akintunde Boade Review Commission, which was set up by the Oyo state government, as unconstitutional, illegal, null, void and of no effect.

