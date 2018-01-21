Home | News | General | 2019 polls: They have the right to vote - Electoral commissioner speaks for IDPs

- Frankland Briyai, the resident electoral commissioner in Cross River state says INEC has started consulting with stakeholders to ensure the registration of eligible IDPs for 2019 election

- Frankland notes that despite the condition of the IDPs, they have the right to vote

- He remarks that the electoral commission in the state will reach IDPs through traditional rulers, youth leaders and political leaders

The INEC in Cross River says it is taking steps to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bakassi local government area of the state exercise their franchise in 2019.

Dr Frankland Briyai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday, January 21.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress and comedian narrates how she was kidnapped

Briyai said the commission had begun consultations with critical stakeholders in the area to ensure that eligible voters in IDP camps were registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He noted: “We are strategising on how Bakassi returnees in different camps in the state are registered so that they can vote in 2019.

“No matter their situation, they have the right to choose who leads the both at the state and national levels.

“But because of the security situation in the area, we have to reach them through some critical stakeholders, including traditional rulers, youth leaders and political leaders.

“We have decided go to the camps with soldiers, policemen and other security agents for safety reasons. We feel this is the best way of getting them to register.‘’

READ ALSO: Food vendors to buy presidential nomination form for Buhari

He urged the returnees to take advantage of the continuous voter registration to register and be ready to vote for the leaders of their choice in 2019 election and others in future.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

NAN reports that there are three IPD camps in Bakassi Local Government Area of the state.

NAIJ.com reported that Cross River state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) had accused the state governor, Ben Ayade of repackaging imported rice as state rice produced at the rice village in Ogoja.

Ayade’s aide on revenue and the managing director Ayade rice Godwin Akwaji said the APC’s claim was a ruse and without proof.

It was reported that the state publicity secretary of APC, Mens Ikpeme, through a statement claimed that the governor was deceiving the public, accusing him of selling rice smuggled into the state as locally produced.

Nigerians want PDP back in 2019 - Goodluck Jonathan declares at PDP Caucus Meeting on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...