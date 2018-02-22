Home | News | General | Stop engaging in wild propaganda APC blasts PDP

- The APC said it welcomes criticim from opposition

- It however condemned what it described as falsehood from the PDP

- It expressed confidence in the performance of INEC

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi who is the national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party will welcome all criticisms from the oppositions based on facts.

Abdullahi stated this on Wednesday, February 21 in Abuja while responding to recent criticism by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had recently alleged that the APC-led Federal Government had hired agents to manipulate its performance indices.

PDP also stated that the government was operating with impunity as well as indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registering and issuing permanent voters card (PVCs) to millions of underage persons.

“While APC recognises the right of the PDP and indeed any other political party to criticise our party, policies and programmes of our government, we believe this should be done based on facts.

“Indeed, democracy thrives on a strong opposition that put the government on its toes.

“But engaging in wild propaganda, cooked up tales and deliberate falsehoods in the name of opposing the government, is ultimately destructive.” he said.

Abdullahi said in the name of playing opposition, the PDP had chosen to launch itself back into reckoning by engaging in destructive propaganda.

According to him, the PDP is deliberately spreading false, misleading and fabricated tales with intent to cause resentments, distrust and panic in the country.

He noted that it was cheap blackmail for the PDP to launch wholesale attack on the integrity of government institution such as INEC in the way it had done.

"INEC is certainly not yet the perfect institution that we all aspire to. However, it appears that to PDP, INEC can only be good enough if PDP wins election," he said.

The APC spokesman called on the PDP to address itself to new realities where every registered voter was entitled to one vote.

He stressed that never again would the country return to the primitive and undemocratic ways of ballot snatching and dubious announcement of election results.

He further added that the APC position was that anyone found to have violated any aspect of the Electoral Act should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Abdullahi added that the PDP had, however, faulted the EFCC’s offer of assistance to INEC to monitor campaigns funds to ensure transparency in electoral financing.

Meanwhile, Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday, February 21 confirmed the appointment of five new special advisers to Governor Abdul’aziz Yari, NAN reports.

Their confirmation followed a motion moved by the majority leader, Isah Abdulmumin, who urged the lawmakers to approve the list of nominees.

NAIJ.com gathers that four of the five appointees were among defectors from the PDP.

