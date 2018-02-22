Home | News | General | Joe-Ezigbo, Agbaje, Ogbechie in Double Impact Platform’s ‘Planning Forward 2018’ workshop for “Copreneurs”

Double Impact Platform, a business training and relationship development organisation recently put together a highly innovative training programme targeted at business owners and entrepreneurs who are married and are jointly in business as “Coprenuers.”

•Professor and Mrs Ezigbo

The January edition which focused on Effective Planning for Couples in Business, was designed, according to the founders, to equip Copreneur step into a new year armed with relevant insights that would aid the development of sound corporate and business planning.

In her opening address, the convener, Double Impact Platform and Executive Director of Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, stated that the Plan Forward programme for Couples in Business is designed to equip “Copreneurs” with skills and address key elements that make businesses strong and stable such as innovations, finance and building competitive edge.

According to Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, a key focus of the Planning Forward programme was to equip Coprenuers in understanding newly emerging economic growth opportunities. It also encouraged the participants to plan ahead and be intentional.

Opeyemi Agbaje, CEO, RTC Advisory Services and a facilitator at the Planning Forward Workshop did an in-depth analysis of the nation’s economy forecast, revealing that the Nigerian economy would grow by at least 2.5 per cent in 2018. Agbaje touched on all the economic indices, while projecting that surges in oil prices to $70pb will offer Nigeria some respite. He suggested a better economic outlook in 2018. He said the attendant resumption of economic growth and other macroeconomic fundamentals suggest better prospects for businesses.

Highlighting a steady rise in Nigeria’s external reserves, he analysed, “there is renewed interest of foreign investors in the equity segment of the Nigerian capital market which is proof that foreign investors are beginning to have confidence again in doing business in Nigeria”.

Concerning the monetary policy, Agbaje mentioned that throughout last year, the CBN maintained its monetary policy rate at 14 per cent and as the economy recovers to full-throttle, it is expected that the MPR would be eased downwards. According to him, the reduction in the MPR will be of great benefit to businesses.

Agbaje also decried the little or no growth in the non-oil sector. According to Agbaje, strong national economic growth would happen when these other sectors also begin to record growth.

He noted that the major challenges these sectors have are inadequate infrastructure, access to finance, inflation, political instability, and foreign currency regulations.

“Invariably, a possible increase in government spending will accelerate and stimulate growth in certain sectors such as construction, real estate, hotels, restaurants, agro-processing, mining, ICT software and services, local input-based manufacturing, creative and entertainment, healthcare, education and public administration”.

Speaking at the programme, Mrs Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited, pointed out that the growth in the oil sector would create opportunities for investment in various sectors of the economy. To continue on this positive trajectory, she emphasized the importance of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan, ERGP, including tackling constraints to growth, leveraging the power of the private sector, promoting national cohesion and social inclusion, allowing markets to function and upholding the country’s core values.

In evaluating the programme and the insight drawn from the 2018 economic forecasts, Akingbola Lawson, the Managing Director/CEO of Fastizers Food and Confectioners Limited foresees that SMEs will have access to affordable loans to build their businesses and create more employment opportunities.

In her paper on Relationship Building in Business, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo charged participants to self audit truthfully and objectively. She enjoined couples to be deliberate and intentional about building strong and positive family relationships to foster growth and stability within the business.

In closing, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo emphasized: “The Double Impact Platform was created to provide couples jointly in business a forum for easy access to knowledge and information that empowers them in an increasingly competitive environment.” She urged all participants to strategically plan and move forward with Intentionality.

Participants at the programme were full of commendation for the knowledge-filled session and the interactive and networking platform the workshop offered.

The Double Impact Platform (DIP) was founded by Professor Joe Ezigbo and Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, the Founders of Falcon Corporation Limited, a leading natural gas company.

Participants were drawn from a diverse background that included production, supply chain management, advertising, security and data management, mobile payment, tourism & hospitality, education, retail, agriculture and others. Top industry and subject matter experts are drawn from diverse background to share knowledge and expertise in the various areas.

