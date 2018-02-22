Home | News | General | Bonny/Bodo Road: Reps urge FG to grant tax rebate to NLNG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—To ensure uninterrupted work and early completion of Bonny–Bodo Road project in Rivers State, members of House of Representatives at plenary, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to grant tax rebate to oil companies domiciled in the area.

The lawmakers also mandated the House Committees on Human Rights and Foreign Affairs to investigate the issues of modern slavery, human trafficking, domestic servitude and forced labour against Nigerians.

They also called on the Federal Government to provide coordinated and sustainable security to Zamfara State in the wake of recent killings.

In a motion entitled Call on the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, to take over the Bodo-Bonny Road Project in Consideration of Tax Rebate, promoted by Randolph Brown, the House ordered that the road projects in the state should be given to NLNG, situated on the Bonny Island, in the Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

