You can’t impose daytime curfew, Court tells Oro festival in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

IPOKIA—An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ipokia Local Government Area has declared that the imposition of a daytime curfew on the people of Ipokia by Oro festival was illegal.

Justice Sikiru Owodunni, who delivered judgement in a suit filed by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Muslim community in Ipokia against Oro festival, ordered that Oro festival worshippers have no constitutional authority to impose curfew on residents of Ipokia, Idi-Iroko, Ihunbo, Ifonyintedo, Ogosa, Koko, Ilashe, Ibatefin, Agosasa, Oniru, Mede and Ajegunle and other villages in the area.

Counsels to the applicants, Kayode Samson and David Folalu had told court that the respondents performed their Oro festival in the bush and in the middle of the night, claiming that women and men who do not belong to the cult are not permitted to see the Oro.

Ruling, the judge, ordered a “perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their privies, agents and cohorts from imposing a daytime curfew or in any manner interfering with the fundamental rights of the applicants to freedom of movements.”

“It is hereby declared that Oro festival or ritual can only be celebrated in Ipokia, Idi-Iroko, Ihunbo, Ifonyintedo, Ogosa, Koko, Ilashe, Ibatefin, Agosasa, Oniru, Mede and Ajegunle and other villages thereunder between the hours of 12:am and 4:am in the midnight subject to the government approval and undertaking to maintain peace.”

