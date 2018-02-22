Home | News | General | Delta APC gov ticket not zoned —Party chair

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it has no intention and had not zoned its governorship ticket to Delta North senatorial district.

APC

Meanwhile, Chairman of APC Oshimili South LGA of the state, Chief Ben Onwuka, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting of the Delta North, disclosed that Mrs Maryam Ali has been made leader of the party in the area, saying she has shown commitment since she came to the party.

State Chairman of the APC, Prophet Jones Erue, in a statement, said: “The attention of the state working committee of our great party has been drawn to various newspaper publications to the effect that the APC Delta State has zoned the governorship ticket to Delta North senatorial district.”

Stressing that the party has made tremendous progress geared towards building a united and formidable front, Erue said: “We are determined to sustain our successes as we march towards 2019 to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State for its unprecedented bad governance that has made Delta a laughable stock everywhere.”

