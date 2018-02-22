Home | News | General | Orphanages cry out for funding

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—OPERATORS of orphanage homes in the Southeast zone, yesterday, cried out to the governments in the region for help.

Godson Akpunonu, the Grand Patron of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators, in Nigeria, ASOHON, spoke to Vanguard in Owerri.

Akpulonu’s statement, came ten months after Vanguard reported on the lamentations of operators of orphanage homes in Imo state, over stoppage of their subvention by the state government.

He said: “Yes, I will say that our members lack funds to take care of the children in their orphanage homes. In some homes, we have twenty to thirty children under their care.

“Some of the gifts that are coming from individuals are not enough to take care of these children. We need support from the churches, companies.

“Lack of funds from the governments in the region is also contributing to the difficulty to take care of these children.”

