Home | News | General | Confederations Cup: It’s Enyimba Vs Energie

Enyimba will commence participation in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup with a visit to Beninoise side Energie.

Enyimba FC

Having drawn a bye to the next round, the two-time African champions were slated to face the winner of the two-legged preliminary tie between Energie and Guinean side Hafia.

By virtue of Tuesday’s 1-1 result in Guinea, it was Energie, who last year finished runners-up to Buffles de Burgou in the Championnat National, that emerged victorious 2-1 on aggregate. The first leg will take place on the 6th of March, 2018 at Energie’s Stade Saint-Louis, with the return scheduled for the 16th of March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...