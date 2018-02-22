Confederations Cup: It’s Enyimba Vs Energie
Enyimba will commence participation in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup with a visit to Beninoise side Energie.
Having drawn a bye to the next round, the two-time African champions were slated to face the winner of the two-legged preliminary tie between Energie and Guinean side Hafia.
By virtue of Tuesday’s 1-1 result in Guinea, it was Energie, who last year finished runners-up to Buffles de Burgou in the Championnat National, that emerged victorious 2-1 on aggregate. The first leg will take place on the 6th of March, 2018 at Energie’s Stade Saint-Louis, with the return scheduled for the 16th of March.
