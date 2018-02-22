Home | News | General | Confederations Cup: It’s Enyimba Vs Energie
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Buhari's son begins NYSC

Confederations Cup: It’s Enyimba Vs Energie



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 00:51:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Enyimba will commence participation in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup with a visit to Beninoise side Energie.

Enyimba FC

Having drawn a bye to the next round, the two-time African champions were slated to face the winner of the two-legged preliminary tie between Energie and Guinean side Hafia.

By virtue of Tuesday’s 1-1 result in Guinea, it was Energie, who last year finished runners-up to Buffles de Burgou in the Championnat National, that emerged victorious 2-1 on aggregate. The first leg will take place on the 6th of March, 2018 at Energie’s Stade Saint-Louis, with the return scheduled for the 16th of March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92