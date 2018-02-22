Home | News | General | Christianity or Business?: Church allegedly fails to refund tithe paid in error
Christianity or Business?: Church allegedly fails to refund tithe paid in error
In this recorded phone call conversation bewteen OAP Freeze and a man named Kenneth, Mr Kenneth 'allegedly' mistakenly paid N111,000 into his church account instead of N11,000 but the church (Gloria Arena) has refused to refund him the balance saying the money was given to God!????
Listen to the conversation below
[embedded content]
