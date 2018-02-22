Home | News | General | Breaking: 48 of 94 Yobe students return

Forty-eight students of the 94 who were reported missing after an alleged Boko Haram attack in Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi have returned.

Vanguard reports that this was confirmed by the Yobe state government on Wednesday, February 21.

Mohammed Lamin who is the state commissioner of education said 28 of the students returned on Tuesday while 20 returned on Wednesday..

He said: “This has brought down the 94 missing students realised at the yesterday headcount to 48 this morning. We are still hopeful that more are returning soon.”

NAIJ.com had reported that one of the schoolgirls that recently escaped Boko Haram attack on Dapchi town of Yobe state, Aishatu Abdullahi, says it was not all of the students that were so lucky.

Aishatu who claimed the terrorists came in three trucks said many of her classmates are still captured. She also claimed that those who escaped include their school principal, the vice principal and some other teachers.

She said: “My name is Aishatu Abdullahi. I am a Senior Secondary (SS) student of GGSS Dapchi.

“I was in the school when the Boko Haram insurgents came at exactly the time we were preparing to break our usual Monday fast. They were shooting guns and everyone was confused; then we started running helter skelter but they were able to. We saw some people pushing some of the students to enter their vehicles."

Suspected Boko Haram members were said to have attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, in Burasari local government area of Yobe state. The attack was confirmed by the Yobe state commissioner of police, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu.

A teacher in the school, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the school around 7pm through the eastern part of the town.

A resident, Alhaji Ibrahim, said the attackers stormed the village in six Hilux vans through the eastern part while shooting sporadically.

