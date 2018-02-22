Home | News | General | Gaidam residents defy curfew, celebrate in the street as army rescues Yobe students

Residents of Gaidam town took to the streets to celebrate over the Nigerian army’s rescue of the abducted students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe state.

94 students were reportedly kidnapped after the insurgents launched an attack on the school on Monday, February 19.

Some of the rescued Dapchi girls

It was however reported that the army on Wednesday, February 21 rescued some of the girls.

Daily Trust reports that the rescue of the girl spurred celebration in Gaidam town.

In spite of the 9pm curfew, residents especially children trooped to the streets in jubilation saying the insurgent is no more.

One Malam Usman Kura said this was the first time in three years that he was out at that time of the night.

He said: "But today is a happy day, we are very excited. So my entire family has come to witness their return. All in this town are agog over their rescue.”

NAN reports that the Yobe state government in a statement applauded the army for its gallantry.

It said: “The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

“We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.

“His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is very grateful for the gallantry and hard work of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army involved in the operation, is monitoring the situation closely and will make a statement in due course”

Suspected Boko Haram members were said to have attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, in Burasari local government area of Yobe state. The attack was confirmed by the Yobe state commissioner of police, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu.

A teacher in the school, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the school around 7pm through the eastern part of the town.

A resident, Alhaji Ibrahim, said the attackers stormed the village in six Hilux vans through the eastern part while shooting sporadically.

Source: Naija.ng

