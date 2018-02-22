Home | News | General | President Buhari increases Maritime University take off grant to N5b

- The NUC has granted Maritime University approval to begin its programme

- Three faculties will start the institution’s programmes

- President Buhari also increased the school’s take-off grant

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta, to begin undergraduate degree programmes from the 2017/2018 academic session.

The senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, gave the indication in a release issued on Wednesday, February 22.

He said the approval underscored FG’s commitment to develop Niger Delta in line with the Buhari administration’s new vision to develop the region.

READ ALSO: Breaking: 48 Yobe students return, 46 still 'missing'

According to the release the NUC approved that academic activities begin in three faculties namely: Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management.

Akande said that Faculty of Transport has four departments, namely: Nautical Science, Transport Logistics Management, Marine Economics and Finance, and Port Management.

He said Faculty of Engineering has five departments – Marine Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum and Gas Engineering.

Also Faculty of Environmental Management has four departments: Environmental Management and Pollution, Meteorology and Climate Change, Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Marine Geology.

He reiterated that the Maritime University would be extended all privileges accorded to other Federal Universities.

Akande recalled that the University began operations in 2017 and, in Nov. 2017, invited job applications for academic staff with advert placement in national dailies.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari also approved an increase in the take-off grant to the University from the N2 billion earlier announced to N5 billion.

He said the grant was included in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly in Nov. 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He added that another N1billion was approved by the President to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment in the University.

“Under the New Vision for the Niger Delta, which followed the President’s meeting with leaders of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) in Nov. 2016, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was delegated to undertake a tour of the oil producing communities.

“”The take-off of the Maritime University was one of the major requests tabled before the Federal Government,’’ Akande said

Meanwhile, Itsekiri and Ijaw youths planned to carry out a five-million man march against each other to the National Assembly over the location of the Nigerian Maritime University.

The march is for and against plans to change the name of the location of the Maritime University from Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho as advised by the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

Meet Sunny Ofehe, the new face of Niger Delta development - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...