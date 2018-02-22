Home | News | General | Ministry of education commences review of Nigeria's educational policy

Nigeria's minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has disclosed that the country's education policy is currently under review to effectively have an impact on students.

The minister made the disclosure during a Microsoft-sponsored education transformation framework workshop on Wednesday, February 21.

The minister who was represented by the director of ICT in the ministry, Mr. Ifegwu Oji, listed about 10 challenges the ministry has faced in trying.

The representative of the minister with officials of Microsoft at the workshop. Photo credit: Microsoft

Some of the challenges he listed include dearth of quality teachers, power, infrastructural deficits and inadequate capacity building.

He also expressed his ministry's willingness to establish a partnership collaboration with Microsoft to make progress in the education sector.

“We are conscious of the fact that education fuels growth and prosperity and we are determined to tap into the richness in technology as provided by Microsoft in achieving these goals,” he said.

Giving more insight on the workshop, the education programs manager for Microsoft Nigeria, Ms. Jordan Belmonte, said the Microsoft Education Transformation Framework is an effective, flexible platform for education transformation.

“To develop it, we combed the latest research and consulted hundreds of academics, experts and policy makers. We distilled the key insights into a single powerful framework now available to school leaders everywhere,” she added.

Asked if the framework is suited to Africa, especially Nigeria, Belmonte said: “This framework has been adopted in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Botswana, Zambia, Ghana an several other African nations.

“We believe the framework can be of huge value to Nigeria as a large emerging market. It has been successful in other up and coming developing nations with great success.”

Speaking on how long the implementation of the framework takes, she said: “We can try to adopt and change policies gradually or government can chose to adopt new methods immediately and create a revolution.

“Whether the federal ministry of education in Nigeria and the various state ministries go forward with revolution or evolution, changing an entire school system is challenging, but it’s easier with a proven way forward to help you get it right. That’s where the Microsoft Education Tranformation Framework can help.”

She noted that the key success for implementation is for a consensus and buy-in from key decision makers and policy leaders in the federal ministry of education and at the highest levels in the state ministries of education.

Upon implementation, she said the expected to deliver a school system which prepares students for the 21st century workforce and focuses on results, not just appearances.

Meanwhile, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement Centre for Legislative Engagement (YIAGA-CLE), with the support of European Union, has commissioned 10 academic researchers from across Nigerian universities as scholars to conduct advanced research on the legislature and national development.

The YIAGA-CLE Scholar Program (YSP) induction workshop on advanced research methodology was held on Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4.

The workshop exposed the scholars to emerging trends in research methodology in the areas of legislature, elections, peace and security, youth and gender to generate research outcomes that will help improve policies for the development of Nigeria.

