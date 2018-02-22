Home | News | General | 2019: Professor Jega to chair Watching the Vote panel in Abuja

- The 2019 election is barely 360 days away and conversations around the polls have started in earnest

- The increasing demand by citizens for the auditing of the national voter register is gaining momentum

- A panel aptly called Watching the Vote is set to address some of the concerns surrounding the election

The maiden edition of the YIAGA Africa's Watching The Vote Election Dialogue Series will be held in Abuja today, Thursday, February 22.

The event will be providing a platform for key stakeholders to debate on challenges Nigeria face before, during and after the electioneering period.

It will also be seeking to provide answers to the question: “Is Nigeria’s Democracy Under Threat?”

Professor Jega will to chair Watching the Vote panel discussion today, Thursday, February 22. Source: Twitter

The panel session which will be chaired by the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Professor Attahiru Jega, will witness the presence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, Udo Jude Ilo, Idayat Hassan and Barrister Dan Nwanyanwu as speakers.

The WTV Election Dialogue Series is a high level electoral policy dialogue designed to create a platform for engagement on the 2019 general elections in Nigeria. The event-based series provides an opportunity for key election stakeholders and citizens to engage on pathways for ensuring free, credible and peaceful elections in 2019.

“As an active participant in the elections and one of the election observer groups in Nigeria, there is no better time to build on the lessons learnt from previous elections and engage stakeholders; INEC, political parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), media, security agents and citizens for better preparation for the forthcoming 2019 general election.

“This is most needful as Nigeria begins the countdown on the “Road to 2019” general elections,” Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, said in a statement sent to NAIJ.com.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Thursday, February 1, re-affirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s electoral process with the launch of a programme aimed at promoting transparent, inclusive and credible elections in the country.

The programme tagged EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), is a €26.5 million (over N11 billion) initiative.

NAIJ.com gathered that the initiative is funded under the 11th European Development Programme (EDF), over a five year period.

