State Of The Nation: Enough of bloodletting — Ooni OF IFE

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi yesterday, frowned at the incessant killings going on in the country even as they called for an end to the senseless bloodshed.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife

He said this yesterday in Lagos, at a conference on African origins tagged: ‘New scientific evidence on origins of Nigerian peoples’, organised by Adulawo media in conjunction with the Royal House of Oduduwa and Genetics Society of Nigeria.

The Ooni of Ife, who was a special guest of honour, in his remarks urged Nigerians to let peace reign in the country even as he insisted that nothing ought to warrant killings in the country.

Ooni Ogunwusi said historically, “we are all brothers and sisters and cannot afford to be divided; we need to embrace one another and put end to the incessant killings across the country.”

The Ife monarch, who called for unity among Nigerians, said there is need to put an end to the killings.

He said: “If we speak with one voice and protect one another across board, the generation yet unborn will be very happy that we fought for them. We can’t continue to be divided. Why are we killing ourselves? Enough is enough; let us look inward to take our region and country as a whole to another level.

He added that the unborn generation may find it difficult to forgive if “we failed to come together as one and promote our heritage.”

“There is no nation in the world that has grown without heritage, culture and tradition of that nation. Look at Japan, they didn’t jettison their culture”, he said.

He charged Southerners and Nigerians in particular to come together and promote what they share in common.

Blame colonialism for our challenges — Attah of Igala

Also speaking, the Attah of Igala, Dr. Michael Oboni blamed colonialism for the challenges confronting the country even as he urged Nigerians to take their destiny in their hand.

Oboni said: “When the colonialists came, they disorganized our well articulated system. They enslaved our people and divided us in their own interest.

“We can not continue to dwell on the past but chart a better way forward. It is better late than never. I am glad our eyes are getting open more every day, we are gradually realizing what we have in common and once we project it, it unites us more.

Don’t replace history with civic studies — Jaja of Opobo

On his part, the Jaja of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja urged government not to replace History with Civic Study in the curriculum even as he advocated the teaching of history right from elementary school.

“A country without history has no where to go to. When you make people to tell you your own history, they will do it the way they like.

“Some of our young men don’t even know their real origin and that is the basis for some of the problems confronting this country today”, he said.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, who spoke on behalf of the group, said: “We must know our identity and the reason for the clashes we are having in Nigeria is a clash of civilization. There cannot be a meeting point between farmers and herdsmen, the farmers want to grow his plant and herdsmen want his cattle to eat up the crop.”

Speaking during the launch of his book titled, ‘The Blackworld: Evolution to Revolution’, Mr. Justice Faloye said that historically, Western academia “turned history around to favour them. It’s evident that human evolution began in Africa and Nigeria in particular even though Western academia is denying this fact,” he said.

