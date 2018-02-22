Home | News | General | Publish properties recovered by EFCC, before sale, Fayose tells FG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti— GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on the Federal Government to publish all the properties it claimed to have recovered and their owners as well as buyers of the properties when they are eventually sold.

Fayose

The governor, who said this in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians were no longer interested in being governed with propaganda.

Fayose said: “Nigerians want to know how many properties were recovered and who bought the properties. Who authorized the sale? Nigerians want details, not propaganda because most of these properties have been sold and resold.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said “the federal government should create a website where all the properties recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and to whom they were sold will be listed so that by one click, Nigerians will have information.”

The governor said it will difficult to trust the EFCC reports on recovered looted funds and properties.

He said: “How can Nigerians continue to trust the position of the same EFCC that said in April 2016 that the allegation of corruption against chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar was mere suspicion and would be difficult to proof in court, but now charged the same CCT chairman to court on the allegation it described as mere suspicion?

He said: “On November 23, 2017, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, the Chairman of the Senate committee investigating the botched reinstatement and promotion of the former Chairman the Presidential Task Force on Pensions, under the leadership of Ibrahim Maina told Nigerians on the floor of the Senate that almost all the exotic properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds had already been re-looted by officials of the EFCC.”

