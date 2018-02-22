Home | News | General | Kogi Apc crisis: Gov Bello announces parallel Exco, opens new secretariat

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State got messier, yesterday, as Governor Yahaya Bello opened a new secretariat and announced the constitution of new state executive to pilot the affairs of the party in acting capacity.

Members of the appointed state executive were, yesterday, inaugurated by the factional chairman, Ahovi Ibrahim.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, had denounced the sacking of the Hardy Ametuo-led executive in the state, but the opening of new secretariat and constitution of 27 acting executive changed the narrative.

The new secretariat, located at Murtala Muhammad Way, opposite Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, was commissioned by the APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, last Saturday as campaign office for President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC members said though the edifice was labelled as campaign office, they were, however, not surprised that it had turned to a new secretariat for the factional executive a few days after it was commissioned.

Ametuo reacts

Reacting to the development, factional chairman, Haddy Ametuo, who was recently confirmed by the national leadership of the APC as the authentic state chairman of the party, accused Governor Bello of disregarding the party’s decision and trying to politicise the party.

Ametuo wondered why the governor was in a hurry to constitute a parallel state executive, after the President had appointed Senator Bola Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team of the party

He said: “How can a state governor appoint party executives without the approval of the party’s national executive committee, NEC, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC?

“Are party executives appointed or elected? Why does Bello like wasting the state’s meagre resources on fruitless ventures?

“We will, however, not be responsible or respond to any person or group of individuals who decide to allow themselves to be used by forces who did not know how the party was formed.

“They should know that Kogi’s politics has gone beyond propaganda and media hype to cheapen the Kogi people.”

