Yobe school girls another Chibok saga – Ben Bruce
- 22/02/2018 08:19:00
- 9
- 0
Ben Murray-Bruce senator representing Bayelsa has reacted to the reports on missing students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State.
The lawmaker called on federal government to act fast in order not to have a repeated case of Chibok girls.
The girls were abducted when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the school.
We had reported that 48 girls out of the 94 missing girls have been rescued.
Another report had it that other girls were rescued by army on Wednesday night at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State.
Reacting, Ben Bruce on his twitter page wrote “The reports about missing girls from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State after a Boko Haram attack are too similar to the #ChibokGirls saga and should be handled better.
“I have a terrible sense of Déjà vu. We can’t allow this happen again!”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 92 of 92