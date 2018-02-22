Enough of bloodletting in Nigeria — Ooni OF IFE

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi yesterday, frowned at the incessant killings going on in the country even as they called for an end to the senseless bloodshed.

He said this yesterday in Lagos, at a conference on African origins tagged: ‘New scientific evidence on origins of Nigerian peoples’, organised by Adulawo media in conjunction with the Royal House of Oduduwa and Genetics Society of Nigeria.

The Ooni of Ife, who was a special guest of honour, in his remarks urged Nigerians to let peace reign in the country even as he insisted that nothing ought to warrant killings in the country.

Ooni Ogunwusi said historically, “we are all brothers and sisters and cannot afford to be divided; we need to embrace one another and put end to the incessant killings across the country.”

The Ife monarch, who called for unity among Nigerians, said there is need to put an end to the killings.

He said: “If we speak with one voice and protect one another across board, the generation yet unborn will be very happy that we fought for them. We can’t continue to be divided. Why are we killing ourselves? Enough is enough; let us look inward to take our region and country as a whole to another level.

He added that the unborn generation may find it difficult to forgive if “we failed to come together as one and promote our heritage.”

“There is no nation in the world that has grown without heritage, culture and tradition of that nation. Look at Japan, they didn’t jettison their culture”, he said.

He charged Southerners and Nigerians, in particular, to come together and promote what they share in common.