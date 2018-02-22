Enough of bloodletting in Nigeria — Ooni OF IFE
- 22/02/2018 08:02:00
- 7
- 0
He said this yesterday in Lagos, at a conference on African origins tagged: ‘New scientific evidence on origins of Nigerian peoples’, organised by Adulawo media in conjunction with the Royal House of Oduduwa and Genetics Society of Nigeria.
The Ooni of Ife, who was a special guest of honour, in his remarks urged Nigerians to let peace reign in the country even as he insisted that nothing ought to warrant killings in the country.
Ooni Ogunwusi said historically, “we are all brothers and sisters and cannot afford to be divided; we need to embrace one another and put end to the incessant killings across the country.”
The Ife monarch, who called for unity among Nigerians, said there is need to put an end to the killings.
He said: “If we speak with one voice and protect one another across board, the generation yet unborn will be very happy that we fought for them. We can’t continue to be divided. Why are we killing ourselves? Enough is enough; let us look inward to take our region and country as a whole to another level.
He added that the unborn generation may find it difficult to forgive if “we failed to come together as one and promote our heritage.”
“There is no nation in the world that has grown without heritage, culture and tradition of that nation. Look at Japan, they didn’t jettison their culture”, he said.
He charged Southerners and Nigerians, in particular, to come together and promote what they share in common.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles