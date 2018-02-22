Reps approve N364b NDDC budget

The House of Representatives, yesterday, considered and approved the budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The budget is N364.5 billion. Of the amount, N17.797 billion is for personnel cost, while N12.459 billion is for overhead.

Similarly, the sum of N4.402 billion is for internal capital expenditure while N329.85 billion is for developmental projects.

The consideration of the budget followed a motion by Mr Nicholas Mutu.

Drawn from a first line charge, the budget is for the period ending May 31, 2018.