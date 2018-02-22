Yobe attack: Buhari issues order to ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama to visit Dapchi village in Yobe to assess the attack on schoolgirls.

Mohammed made this known when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mohammed disclosed that the President had since directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, where the incident occurred.

“Mr President has directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, and inform him of developments.

“He has released a delegation led by the Minister of Defence to Dapchi, to get first hand information as to what is happening.

“Others in the delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Information,” he said

He added that the President was monitoring the situation through direct contact with military and police.