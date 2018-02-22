Senator Adamu breaks silence on his sack as Northern Senators’ Chairman

Senator Abdullahi Adamu has denied the allegation that he mismanaged funds belonging to the Northern Senators’ Forum, describing it as false and baseless.

According to him, the decision to have him removed as Chairman of the Forum was connected to his resistance of change in the sequence of the 2019 general election.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night, the Senator said “I was removed as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and had those baseless allegations leveled against me because I rejected the decision of the Senate to reorder the sequence of general elections in the country.

“But, I will stand by my decision. I will resist being swayed by any decision the Senate takes regarding my position.”

However, recall that Spokesperson of the Senate, Abdullahi Sabi, and Senator Shehu Sani told journalists that Senator Adamu was not being targeted because he disagreed with the decision of the Senate to change the sequence of elections in the Electoral Act. They insisted that he was sacked following allegations of mismanaging of N70m belonging to the Forum.

Senator Adamu was one of the nine senators who rejected the decision of the Senate to change the sequence of the general election, arguing that it was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of those who rejected the decision with him, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has apologised to the Senate during plenary.