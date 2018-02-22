PDP holds NEC, BoT meetings today

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today hold its 78th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting at its Wadata Plaza, national secretariat, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Also meeting today at the same venue are members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Jibrin.

Although details of the meetings were sketchy as at press time, it was gathered that the two organs of the party would deliberate on a wide range of issues, chief of which is the level of preparedness by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 elections.

The party, according to findings, is worried by alleged criminality in the registration of minors by INEC in Kano and Katsina states in the recently concluded elections and is seeking ways to press for the withdrawal of the Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, once such cases of underage registration are proven.

A party source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the level of insecurity in the country would also be looked into by the party, stressing that in the weeks ahead, other organs of the party including the PDP Governors’ Forum, would similarly meet in the interest of the party.

“The various organs of the party will be meeting regularly now in preparation for the task ahead. Tomorrow (today), the BoT will meet and NEC will meet too. You will recall that the issue of the registration of minors in Kano and Katsina is one issue our party is looking at closely. We all know what happened in 2015 and it is only natural for the party to draw the attention of the world to the realities of the moment,” he said.

He also noted that security challenges in some parts of the country could be a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to make voting difficult, if not impossible in those areas.