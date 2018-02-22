Home | News | General | El-Rufai reacts to allegation he demolished APC secretariat in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the allegation that he led a team of people to demolish a Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) belonging to a faction under the leadership of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North).

The governor said the demolition dully follow the law of the state and the idea that the building was demolished as a form of political move was wrong.

He also added that Senator Hunkuyi's claim that he (El-rufai) personnaly led a team to demolish the building was not only fabricated but laughable.

New Telegraph reports that the governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Political and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mallam Uba Sani, said the government followed due process in the demolition exercise as the title of the property was officially revoked and a notice served on the owners of the property before the building was pulled down.

The APC secretariat was demolished on Tuesday, February 20, two days after a faction of the ruling party suspended the governor for six months for alleged anti-party and anti-people activities.

The Kaduna state government said it has converted the piece of land to a recreation park.

The governor spokesperson said: “It is not a persecution, otherwise you will also consider the demolition of over 100 property belonging to other people in the last one year in Kaduna State as persecution.

“We can’t have two laws. It is just the same law that was used to demolish the property of some other people who ran afoul of the law that was applied in this case. The only difference is that those other people are poor, downtrodden and have no voice. Is it because he is a Senator and a big man, he has the voice and can go to the media and twist the facts?

“It is also laughable to say that Governor Nasir el- Rufai personally drove the bulldozer to the property to demolish it."

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor El-Rufai reportedly issued a 30-day quit notice to residents of a building at Inuwa Wada Road.

The building reportedly belongs to one Alhaji Suleiman Uthman who is considered the Kaduna governor’s political opponent.

