We have saved N4.5tn from court cases in two years - Malami

- The federal government said it has saved over N4.5 trillion from high profile cases prosecuted by the ministry of justice between 2015 and 2017

- The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice Abubakar Malami confirmed the achievement

- Malami also noted that his ministry had presented its score card to council in the last two and a half years

The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice Abubakar Malami briefed on Wednesday, February 21, disclosed that it has saved over N4.5 trillion from high profile cases prosecuted by the Ministry of Justice between 2015 and 2017.

The Nation reports that Malami made this known at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami said: ''In respect of federal ministry of justice what was presented to the Council today is the score card from 2015 to 2017.

''We presented a score card as to cases both civil, criminal that were prosecuted by the federal ministry of Justice and their implications as to savings that were done for the government commencing from 2015 to the present time.

''Fundamentally arising from the cases that were conducted by the federal ministry of justice, the ministry has succeeded in saving the government around N4.5 trillion relating to the claims that were presented in respect of these cases which were indeed conducted and concluded.’’

Source: Naija.ng

