World War II Millie Bailey veteran celebrates 100th birthday with a special wish

The foremost World War II veteran, Millie Bailey, on Tuesday, January 30, celebrated her 100th year birthday, with a special wish that the next generations are better human beings where true equality is embraced by all.

Bailey, who grew up in the Deep South, she joined the Army during World War II and ended up the Commander of a women’s unit.

She currently lives in a Senior Apartment complex in Columbia, Howard county.

Bailey, in a recent interview, said: “I haven’t had a paying job since 1975, but my young friends say I shouldn’t say I’m retired, just say I work without pay.”

According to Fox News she has volunteered in different capacities during the past few decades. She has worked with children in Howard County Schools.

Bailey has also packed care packages for soldiers overseas. She has been on advisory boards from police to education.

Recounting the impact segregation and discrimination had on her life, Mailey said she hoped the next generations are better human beings.

Her dream is for true equality. She said: “I would like for everybody to see what they can do to help somebody else, like when you go to buy groceries, buy some extra cans and bring it to the food bank. Yes, live every day thinking ‘what can I do to make it a better world.'”

Bailey was recognised Monday night by the Howard County Council for her volunteer efforts, as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

