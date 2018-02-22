Home | News | General | Why Melaye, others removed me as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum - Pro-Buhari senator speaks out

- Senator Abdullahi Adamu has spoken out following his removal as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum

- Members of the forum had alleged that Adamu and other executive members had misappropriated the group’s funds

- The pro-Buhari lawmaker however denied the allegations and stated that he was removed because he had opposed the passage of the electoral sequence which was amended by the Senate

Following his removal as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has denied allegations that he mismanaged funds belonging to the group.

Adamu gave his response to the issue during an interview session with Channels TV.

NAIJ.com notes that Senator Dino Melaye, Public Relations Officer of the NSF had released a statement on behalf of the group, which noted that Adamu was removed for ‘financial mismanagement and misadministration.’

Another member of the forum, Senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) had further alleged that the sum of N70m belonging to the group had been mismanaged by Adamu and other executive members.

However, Adamu, who had previously chided ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticizing the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, denied the allegations.

Adamu claimed that the allegations had been raised against him because he led nine other senators to reject the Senate’s amendment to the sequence for the 2019 elections.

Adamu questioned the conduct of Senate President Bukola Saraki in the passage process, and has insisted that he would stand by his position and resist any decision the Senate takes regarding it.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Senator Abdullahi Adamu was sacked as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and replaced with Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

This was disclosed by the deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, at the close of plenary on Wednesday, February 21.

Sehu Sani, while speaking with newsmen after Adamu was sacked, said a monkey had swallowed 70 million naira belonging to the Northern Senators Forum.

