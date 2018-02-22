Home | News | General | Fayose tells FG to publish list of recovered properties by EFCC

The executive governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has challenged the Buhari led federal government to publish all the properties it claimed it had recovered and their owners as well as buyers of the properties when they are eventually sold.

The governor who made this call in a statement, on Wednesday, February 22, said Nigerians were “no longer interested in being governed with propaganda,” Tribune reports.

In the statement made available by Lere Olayinka, Fayose's assistant on public communications and new media, Fayose said: “Nigerians want to know how many properties were recovered and who bought the properties. Who authorised the sale?

“Nigerians want details, not propaganda because most of these properties have been sold and resold.”

“The federal government should create a website where all the properties recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and to whom they were sold will be listed so that by one click, Nigerians will have information.”

“How can Nigerians continue to trust the position of the same EFCC that said in April 2016 that the allegation of corruption against Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman, Danladi Umar was mere suspicion and would be difficult to prove in court, but now charged the same CCT chairman to court on the allegation it described as mere suspicion?

Going further, he said: “On November 23, 2017, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, the chairman of the Senate committee investigating the botched reinstatement and promotion of the former chairman the Presidential Task Force on Pensions, under the leadership of Ibrahim Maina told Nigerians on the floor of the Senate that almost all the exotic properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds had already been re-looted by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Last year November also, the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), while testifying before the national assembly alleged that one of the properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds was already sold to a Lagos lawyer.

“How are we now sure that the same people who re-looted the recovered pension loots have not also looted the recovered properties the president said will be sold?”

Speaking further, Governor Fayose said: “The federal government cannot continue to tell Nigerians stories without background. The era of Baba has said is gone in Nigeria. The era of the president acting like a lord of the manor is gone, we are in a democracy.

“Many people were blackmailed and coerced to surrender their properties. A typical case is the one on Malabu Oil where people have been scandalised, harassed and their names destroyed via media trial and the Attorney General of the Federation now come out to say that there is not enough evidence to try them. What will now happen to the lies told against those people?

“The federal government should, therefore, publish and state clearly what has happened in the EFCC between 2006 and now. Nigerians need to know the recovered properties sold by Ibrahim Magu’s predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde and other previous EFCC chairmen. Those who bought them should be made public too.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that president Muhammadu Buhari said all unclaimed looted assets including landed properties recovered by the federal government would be sold and the proceeds deposited into government treasury.

The president made this known on Monday, February 19, when he addressed members of Daura Emirate coalition who paid him a condolence visit at his country home, Daura, Katsina state.

President Buhari noted that many suspected looters of government resources had been denying ownership of their ill-gotten properties and assets across the country.

