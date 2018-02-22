Home | News | General | N650m fraud: EFCC rejects ex-FCT minister, Akinjide’s settlement terms
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Buhari's son begins NYSC

N650m fraud: EFCC rejects ex-FCT minister, Akinjide’s settlement terms



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 11:07:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday opened its case against a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, who was charged with an alleged fraud of N650m.

The anti-graft agency called its first witness in the case, after rejecting the proposal by the ex-minister and her co-defendants to settle the case out of court.

Counsel for the EFCC, Mr. Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that as the settlement terms proposed by the defendants did not comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act on plea bargain, the anti-graft agency was opting for full trial.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92