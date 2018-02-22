Home | News | General | HAPPENING NOW: Buhari meets Obasanjo, others at Aso Rock
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Buhari's son begins NYSC

HAPPENING NOW: Buhari meets Obasanjo, others at Aso Rock



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 11:05:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A meeting of the Council of State presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although, all living past Presidents and Heads of Government are members of the Council, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President Shehu Shagari and former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida are absent.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), are however attending the meeting which is the third of such under Buhari.

The meeting, which began at 11:05am, is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Gowon and a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais, said the opening prayer.

Before the meeting started, President Buhari had gone round the Council Chambers to shake hands with his visitors.

The governors in attendance are those of Sokoto, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, Lagos, Nasarawa, Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau, Kano, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Ogun, Niger and Ebonyi States.

Former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi and Aloma Muktar are also in attendance.

A one-minute silence was observed in honour of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92