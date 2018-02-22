‘Elephants’ll seize ballot boxes in 2019’ — Nigerians react to ‘N70m carted away by monkeys’
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 21, 2018
— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018
Nigeria under Buhari— Confidence N. (@ConfidenceNwaku) February 21, 2018
Rats were given presidential welcome.
Snakes made millionaires over night.
Monkey now the richest animal.
Nigeria we hail thee!@segalink @MrStanleyNwabia
The way animals are cashing out recently in Naija. First, it was snake that swallowed 36m, Now monkey ran away with 70m. God shey u won’t turn me to crocodile like this? ????????♂️????????♂️— Infamous Minded (@PRODEEGY) February 21, 2018
Was here tweeting and an ordinary monkey swallowed N76million.— The Nigerian Snake (@NigeriaSnake) February 21, 2018
I’m leaving these humans on twitter and going back to the Bush
First snake swallowed 36million naira.— ???? Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу ???????? (@t_riumphant) February 21, 2018
Now a monkey swallowed 70 million naira.
I'm going to take zoo form, I want to be a Dragon so I can swallow 1 billion naira..
Since animals are now making it more than humans in this country???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/5cHWym2cdb
Animals have taken over Nigeria oh . A sitting Senator confirmed . In his words “ Monkey carted away with N70 Million Naira in senators’ Farm”— Mr. Jahmal (@jahmalusen) February 21, 2018
If this isn’t the biggest joke of the century ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RIhBPyZY2t
Rat-snake-now its a monkey..Smh????— JOHN TOBI (@johnickxy) February 21, 2018
Since all these dumb asses cant control the government,let the animals rule please,let them give it a try atleast they will know how to recoup money for the nation
Now it's monkey ???????????? am tired of this country, who have visa they are not using holla at me please pic.twitter.com/rI4tRWOJvC— raphaella ???????? (@raphviks) February 21, 2018
Snake stole N36m.— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018
Monkey stole N70m.
Snake in the monkey shadow.
Animals no dey carry last for Nigeria again.
These few years have seen animals become part of Nigeria. Today it's Monkey. I am so sure that during the elections next year we will hear that elephants took away the ballot boxes.— Numero Uno (@adebayo_bj) February 21, 2018
Snake swallowed $36million and thought he had made it in life forgetting that Jackie Chan taught us that the snake will always be in the Monkey's shadow— Chemical Brother ???? (@ndoarum) February 21, 2018
I am the monkey that swallowed 70 million naira and i wont return it to the farm— Nigerian Monkey (@70MillionMonkey) February 21, 2018
They Said Monkey Also took Away 70 million naira belonging to Northern Senators Forum...— Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) February 21, 2018
It seems Animals are getting Richer in Nigeria while citizens are suffering. ????
Forget Snake swallowing money;— Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) February 21, 2018
Worry not not about Monkey carting away money;
What about UFOs escaping with all the occupants of Aso Rock midnight?
The REAL good news.
— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 21, 2018
Why Nigerians shud cry is d fact that these ravenous hounds they've chosen to appoint as leaders have no regrets whatsoever abt d state of d nation.— Bródà Ayo???????? (@sovereignayo) February 21, 2018
Later some stupid broke urban monkeys will be chanting "Buhari to 2023" when one ordinary bush monkey is over N70million rich! pic.twitter.com/Yr8F7s30lL
