Home | News | General | ‘Elephants’ll seize ballot boxes in 2019’ — Nigerians react to ‘N70m carted away by monkeys’
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Buhari's son begins NYSC

‘Elephants’ll seize ballot boxes in 2019’ — Nigerians react to ‘N70m carted away by monkeys’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 09:02:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, stirred controversy at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday when he said monkeys carted away N70 million from senators’ farmhouse.

He spoke after the northern caucus in the senate made known their decision to remove Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, as chairman.
Adamu was accused of misappropriating the N70 million which Sani said monkeys took away.
The lawmaker’s comment sparked an outcry on social media, particularly on Twitter.
Many made reference to how a clerk of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state said snake swallowed N36 million, while some recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari could not return to office after a long vacation because “rodents took over the place in his absence”.
Here are some of the things said:

— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 21, 2018

— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018

Nigeria under Buhari
_________

Rats were given presidential welcome.

Snakes made millionaires over night.

Monkey now the richest animal.

Nigeria we hail thee!@segalink @MrStanleyNwabia

— Confidence N. (@ConfidenceNwaku) February 21, 2018

The way animals are cashing out recently in Naija. First, it was snake that swallowed 36m, Now monkey ran away with 70m. God shey u won’t turn me to crocodile like this? ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️
— Infamous Minded (@PRODEEGY) February 21, 2018

Was here tweeting and an ordinary monkey swallowed N76million.

I’m leaving these humans on twitter and going back to the Bush

— The Nigerian Snake (@NigeriaSnake) February 21, 2018

First snake swallowed 36million naira.
Now a monkey swallowed 70 million naira.
I'm going to take zoo form, I want to be a Dragon so I can swallow 1 billion naira..
Since animals are now making it more than humans in this country???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/5cHWym2cdb
— ???? Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу ???????? (@t_riumphant) February 21, 2018

Animals have taken over Nigeria oh . A sitting Senator confirmed . In his words “ Monkey carted away with N70 Million Naira in senators’ Farm”

If this isn’t the biggest joke of the century ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RIhBPyZY2t

— Mr. Jahmal (@jahmalusen) February 21, 2018

Rat-snake-now its a monkey..Smh????
Since all these dumb asses cant control the government,let the animals rule please,let them give it a try atleast they will know how to recoup money for the nation
— JOHN TOBI (@johnickxy) February 21, 2018

Now it's monkey ???????????? am tired of this country, who have visa they are not using holla at me please pic.twitter.com/rI4tRWOJvC
— raphaella ???????? (@raphviks) February 21, 2018

Snake stole N36m.
Monkey stole N70m.
Snake in the monkey shadow.

Animals no dey carry last for Nigeria again.

— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018

These few years have seen animals become part of Nigeria. Today it's Monkey. I am so sure that during the elections next year we will hear that elephants took away the ballot boxes.
— Numero Uno (@adebayo_bj) February 21, 2018

Snake swallowed $36million and thought he had made it in life forgetting that Jackie Chan taught us that the snake will always be in the Monkey's shadow
— Chemical Brother ???? (@ndoarum) February 21, 2018

I am the monkey that swallowed 70 million naira and i wont return it to the farm
— Nigerian Monkey (@70MillionMonkey) February 21, 2018
They Said Monkey Also took Away 70 million naira belonging to Northern Senators Forum...

It seems Animals are getting Richer in Nigeria while citizens are suffering. ????

— Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) February 21, 2018
Forget Snake swallowing money;
Worry not not about Monkey carting away money;

What about UFOs escaping with all the occupants of Aso Rock midnight?

The REAL good news.

— Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) February 21, 2018
— DaddyMo ???????????? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 21, 2018
Why Nigerians shud cry is d fact that these ravenous hounds they've chosen to appoint as leaders have no regrets whatsoever abt d state of d nation.

Later some stupid broke urban monkeys will be chanting "Buhari to 2023" when one ordinary bush monkey is over N70million rich! pic.twitter.com/Yr8F7s30lL

— Bródà Ayo???????? (@sovereignayo) February 21, 2018

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92