Nigerian ex-Catholic priest fixes wedding date months after resignation

Popular Uyo-based cleric and radio preacher, Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet, ​who ​resigned as a Priest of the Roman Catholic Church​, last year is set to marry​.

​He made the ​announcement yesterday during his Grace Family Church service.

​Edet disclosed he had fixed Saturday March 17 for his marriage.

The cleric added that his fiancée would be would unveil next week.

Samuel Abasiekong, a ​publisher​ and ​Secretary Uyo Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society​, confirmed the development on Facebook.

He wrote: “Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet, who resigned from Catholic Church about six months ago to get married on March 17, 2018 “.

Last year, Edet had stated that the resignation marked the beginning of ‘freedom’ for his spirit and soul.

​Edet said after 11 long years, he strongly felt the need to leave, because he was feeling boxed in and it was affecting his personal relationship with God.

He said: “From today henceforth, I cease to be a Catholic Priest, in my spirit and in my soul.

​”​I forgive those who will criticize me, I live for God. I seek freedom for my soul. As I leave, I leave smiling I am so happy that I am free.”