Home | News | General | Why I won't return to school - Yobe student

- One of the students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, who recently escaped from being captured by Boko Haram says she will not return back to the school

- She said chief of army Staff Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai must be the gateman of the school before she returns

- Faiza also added that one of her classmate was bitten by a snake as they tried to escaped their way through the bushes

One of the girls who escaped Boko Haram onslaught at Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Faiza Mohammed, says she will not go back to school except Yusuf Tukur Buratai, the chief of army staff Lt. General is the gateman of the school.

Faiza who recounted her experiences said one of her classmate was bitten by a snake as they tried to escaped their way through the bushes in the night to unknown destinations, the Natio reports.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: President Buhari to hold meeting with Obasanjo, Jonathan, others

Faiza said: “Our teachers tried to keep us together. They tried their best to control us not to scatter into the bush but some stubborn students started jumping the fence to run into the bush. There were some of us that hide into nearby houses from the school.”

Going further, she added that: “I told my mother that I will not go back to that school again except Buratai is the gateman. But my sisters daughter told me that my demands are impossible because Buratai cannot come down to Dapchi to become gateman at my school. What I simply want is for government to provide for us enough security.

“Because of what my sister said. I will go back but if I see not security, I will just come back and study at home and write my final exams and my JAMB," Faiza said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed minister of defence, retired Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali; minister of information, Lai Mohammed; and that of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to visit Dapchi village in Yobe to assess the reported abduction of schoolgirls.

Lai Mohammed made this known when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

NAIJ.com gathers that the meeting, which was held at the State House Council Chamber on Wednesday, February 22, was presided over by President Buhari.

Survivors of Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...