Sani Usman replaced as army spokesman

Sani Usman, a brigadier-general, has been replaced as spokesman of the Nigerian Army.

Usman is currently attending a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

TheCable reports that Jude Chukwu, also a brigadier-general, is the new spokesman of the army. It is understood that a formal handover ceremony has been slated for Monday.

Chukwu is among the 92 colonels promoted to the rank of brigadier-general in November.

He is coming on board at a time when the army is involved in a controversy over the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

There had been reports that some of the girls were rescued and kept in custody of the army.

But Ibrahim Gaidam, the governor, who initially announced the release of the captives, made a U-turn on Thursday, saying none of the students has been found.