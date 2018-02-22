APC NWC reaches decisions on crisis rocking Kaduna chapter

The National Working Committee, NWC, members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have take some decisions on the crisis rocking the Kaduna state chapter of the party.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the party’s spokesman, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

He said the NWC agreed that “the unfolding situation in Kaduna State is deeply regrettable and request all parties in the disagreement to maintain utmost decorum and give opportunity for true reconciliation.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a three-man committee led by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni to embark on a fact-finding mission to Kaduna State with a view to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the disagreement and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the house of Senator Hunkuyi.

“The committee is to report back to the NWC within a week. Other members of the Committee are the National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu.

“In respect of Kogi State, the NWC reaffirms that that Alhaji Haddy Ametuo remains the Chairman of the APC in the state until the appropriate organ of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the party’s constitution.”

The meeting of the NWC with lasted for about seven hours was led by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and was attended by majority of the NWC members.

Recall that Senator Hunkuyi’s building used by a faction of the APC was demolished on Tuesday by the Kaduna state government 24 hours after it was marked for demolition.