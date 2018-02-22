Home | News | General | Admission seekers protest end of 2018 UTME registration, seek extension
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 13:12:00
About 500 admission seekers are currently protesting the closure of the registration portal for the 2018 University Tertiary Matriculation Examination organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The students, who stormed Bariga area of Lagos with placards on Thursday, complained that majority of them have not registered.

The 2018 UTME examination is scheduled to hold between March 9 and 17, but the protesters requested an extension of the examination till May.

According to them, they are still waiting to be admitted from the 2017 UTME that they sat for.

Among the inscriptions on their displayed cardboard are ‘JAMB pontification must end’; ‘postpone registration deadline and reschedule reprint of candidates centre’; ‘300,000 candidates excluded from 2018 UTME’; ‘Our minds are not set for the examination’; and ‘the 2018 examination is programmed for failure.’

Some of the students who spoke with our correspondent lamented that they were yet to complete the syllabus of the 2018 examination.

They also complained over the cost of the examination, saying that they were made to pay extra N2,500 for every error made.

