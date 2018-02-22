Home | News | General | National Assembly’s reorder of elections undermines INEC’s independence – Jega
National Assembly’s reorder of elections undermines INEC’s independence – Jega
A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has questioned the power of the National Assembly to alter the order of the 2019 elections
Jega made his position known at an event organised by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Development in Abuja on Thursday.
Speaking at the event tagged, ‘Is Nigeria’s Democracy Under Threat?’ he said the National Assembly’s action undermines the independence of INEC, and would increase the cost of elections.
“Several sections of the 1999 Constitution clearly state that the power to organise and set the date for elections remain the exclusive preserve of INEC.
“The cost of election would be higher if the National Assembly succeeds in changing the election sequence,” Jega stated
