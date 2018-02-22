Home | News | General | How I became a billionaire even without a university degree - Folorunso Alakija

- One of the richest women in Africa, Folorunso Alakija, has made stunning revelation about her success

- She said she became a billionaire without a university degree

- Alakija admitted that she achieves greatness in life because of her love for God

One of the richest women in Africa, Folorunso Alakija, has made a revelation about her life that not so many people know of.

According to the billionaire, she was able to achieve greatness in life even without a University degree.

NAIJ.com gathered that Alakija took to Instagram to share this piece and she also opened up that she is the 8th child in her family of about 52 children.

She wrote: “I would like to encourage you on my encounter with the glory of God.

It happened almost 27 years ago when I gave my life to Christ at the age of 40 and my life has not been the same ever since, I pray your life too, will experience a total turn around.

I was born almost 67 years ago, into a large and illustrious polygamous Muslim family as number 8 out of 52 children through a father who had 8 wives.

Back then, large families were common, but what was unusual was that I was one of the very first few Nigerian children who left its shores to go and study abroad at such a tender age of 7.

Even at that age, I knew I could not afford to let my family down cause I was seen as an ambassador.

My desire was to study law but my daddy did not believe in investing in girls at that time.

Today, I have no university degree, but God’s glory lifted me up and I have received numerous Honorary doctorate degrees at home and abroad.

All of what you now see today has taken almost two and a half decades, so I am not an overnight success. On the contrary. Through God’s grace, I am a blood bought totally forgiven, absolutely redeemed, heaven bound child of God.

I have had to make sacrifices like everyone else, faced challenges but never given up.

I have not compromised myself, my values or my faith.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, remains Africa’s richest person with $12.2 billion net worth, according to the latest 2018 list released by Forbes magazine.

He is followed by Nicky Oppenheimer who has a net worth of $7.7 billion Dangote is joined by just two other Nigerian billionaires on this year’s list, telecom tycoon Mike Adenuga, who is Africa’s fifth richest person with an estimated $5.3 billion fortune, and oil billionaire Folorunsho Alakija, who has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion

Source: Naija.ng

