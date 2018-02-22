CRUTECH school fees: can you afford them?
CRUTECH is in the number of the best institutions where you can get an excellent education in Nigeria. But how much is CRUTECH school fees? What are the courses offered in CRUTECH? We will answer all these equations right here.
What is CRUTECH school?
CRUTECH is a great state institution. It is a university of study in the fields of technology and science. The institution is open to the students, and there is no any religious or gender discrimination for admission.
The admission itself is very competitive because there are limits to the number of applicants the school can admit. The student can receive there bachelors degree in education, technology, science and agriculture.
The institution can provide students with accommodation facilities.
The courses offered in CRUTECH
1. Agriculture
- Animal Science
- Agric Economics/Extension
- Agronomy
- Forestry & Wildlife Management
2. Engineering
- Electronics Engineering
- Wood Technology Engineering
- Civil Engineering
3. Arts, Management & Social Science
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Guidance & Counselling
- Marketing
- Mass Communication
- Urban & Regional Planning
4. Science & Technology
- Architecture
- Biological Science
- Mathematics
5. Education
- Education & Biology
- Education & Mathematics
- Technical Education
CRUTECH school fees
The school fees are between N105,000 and N128,000 for freshers, and N85,000 - N95,000 for returning students. Non-indigene students should pay N85,380, indigene-N73,380.
CRUTECH school fees for freshers can be accepted with a special university system. To pay your fees you should follow the next steps:
- Register and Login to CRUTECH official website
- Click on eduportal
- Get Your code for payment
- Click on Acceptance fee, and select your level
- Choose the method of payment
- After the payment click on Get acceptance
- Print your Acceptance Form.
The institution is open at the moment, so don’t waste time with your admission process.
