Just in: 2 Dapchi school girls reportedly killed in rescue operation, 13 still missing

- Two dead bodies of the missing Dapchi school girls were said to have been recovered by the army

- Some school girls of GGSTC, Dapchi in Yobe state, were abducted on Monday, February 19 by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

- Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of the state had on Thursday, February 22, faulted army's claim that some girls were rescued

Two dead bodies of the missing Dapchi school girls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19, in Yobe state, were said to have been recovered by the Nigerian army during rescue operation on Wednesday, February 21.

According to Reuters, reports also indicates that the Nigerian army rescued 76 of the school girls.

NAIJ.com gathered that Boko Haram terrorists had, Monday, February 19, attacked the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, and abducted many of the girls.

Ever since, several conflicting reports have emerged as to the true situation of the incident. While some reports claimed the Nigerian army rescued 68 of the girls and that 111 of them were still missing, other reports claimed 76 of the school girls have been rescued while two have been killed and their dead bodies recovered.

The students of Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state

Meanwhile, the Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has faulted the claim that the Nigerian army actually rescued some of the girls.

The governor made the disclosure when he visited the affected families in Dapchi community, Yobe state.

Gaidam was said to have told the people of Dapchi community that none of the abducted schoolgirls has been rescued yet.

The report also said the Governor urged the affected parents and the community to continue praying for the safe return of their daughters.

Meanwhile, a report by Reuters claimed that while the military has rescued 76 of the girls, two of the them have been killed while 13 others are still missing.

The report said a resident and a local government official said there is jubilation in Dapchi community over the rescue of the girls.

“Everybody is celebrating their coming with songs and praises to God almighty,” said Babagana Umar, one of the parents whose daughter had disappeared.

“The only sad news is that two-girls were dead and no explanation.”

They said the rescued girls were returned to the village of Dapchi late on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, February 21, sources said 91 students were still unaccounted for after a roll-call was taken at their school on Tuesday, February 20.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, February 21, dispatched the foreign affairs and defense ministers to Yobe to investigate the situation.

Parents and witnesses who earlier revealed the news of the missing students to newsmen spoke on condition of anonymity because they said they had been warned by Nigerian security and government officials not to disclose the disappearance.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state faulted the claim that the Nigerian army rescued some of the girls of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19.

