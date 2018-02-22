Home | News | General | Brazilian wool in Nigeria: make your hairstyle as fashionable as never

An original hairstyle is an excellent way of self-expression. While some Nigerian fashionistas make unusual haircuts and paint their hair in bright colours, other ladies prefer Brazilian wool hairstyles. This kind of hairstyle opens up huge creative space for hairdressers because it can be styled in different ways and colours. Choose the right option and you will look truly irresistible!

If you still don’t know how to make your hairstyle really amazing, want something beautiful and remarkable, then this article is an answer to all your questions. There are so many different hairstyles besides curls or plain hair, and they all look great. Brazilian wool braids are one of the most popular options.

What is the Brazilian wool?

If you want not only to look good but also feel great with braids on your head we recommend you make your Nigerian hairstyles with wool. So you will avoid additional strain on the scalp because it is a very light material.

If you have decided to make the braids, it's very important to choose a material carefully. Brazilian wool is a proven option with which you won't have any inconveniences.

Useful tips for creating Brazilian wool styles

You need certain skills to make wool braids, but after some time you are likely to make a masterpiece on your head. Prepare material in advance and count how many strands you will need to work with. Sample calculations: one 200-gram pack is enough for 70 strands. The optimal number of strands on the head is 200, although it all depends on the thickness of the natural hair.

To weave ideal braids you will need to have a comb, hairpins, hair clips, and other accessories you would like to use to secure the hair.

For free braids, you should make bouffant on the top to visually increase the volume of hair. With regard to the high and tight braids, make the braids wet, so that they will not "run away" from the hands while styling. Remember that it is important to weave faux locks with Brazilian wool as close to the scalp as possible.

Let's summarize the Brazilian wool benefits:

Weight. It is not as heavy as other popular materials for faux locks braids. Pleasent texture. Wool is more silky and soft. Price. N500 will be enough to get at least three bundles of Brazilian wool faux locks of different colours. Different styles. Apart from braids, you can create Brazilian wool twists, Bob Marley braids or crotchet braids.

Most popular Brazilian wool styles

Yarn twist braids

Twist braids are weaved from kanekalon or Brazilian wool. The main feature is the method of weaving - two strands type of braids. The length, number, and thickness depend on your choice. The tips can be cut or curled. Such braids aren’t suitable for too thick hair - it will be better to opt for another type.

French braids

This is a very beautiful and comfortable type of Nigerian hairstyles with wool, allowing the weaving of your own hair plus some material. Brazilian wool is a perfect example. It makes the hair several times more voluminous. Braids adjoined close to the head allow creating any patterns on it.

With this hairstyle, you will forget about the constant care of the hair. Cleaning of your hair should be done not too frequently and carefully, for example using a sponge with a mild shampoo. After washing the hair, in any case, do not rub it, just use your towel.

Short wool braids

If you are still worried about the fact that wool woven into braids can cause inconvenience, it is not necessary to weave the long ones. Short hairstyles also look pretty stylish, beautiful, and charming. Such braids are usually thinner, so you can make a larger amount using the same volume of wool.

Deads with wool

Brazilian wool is great not only for weaving braids but also dreadlocks. Celebrities often appear with such hairstyles in clips and on the scenes of music festivals. Although the hairstyle seems a little cumbersome, be sure that it is very comfortable.

Wool buns

You may not only make braids but also collect them in beautiful hairstyles, for example, elegant bun. This is a very fashionable and stylish option. You can use all your braids or leave a part free. Also, often girls make a few buns. This hairstyle opens really wide space for creativity and imagination.

So, as you can see Brazilian wool in Nigeria is quite a popular material which can be used for a variety of trendy hairstyles. Use Brazilian wool for making unbelievable braids, top Brazilian wool twists, incredible colourful ponytails, and even much more attractive hairstyles.

