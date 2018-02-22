Home | News | General | All schooling fees of the University of Ibadan

Do you know Unibadan school fees for freshers 2017? If you have chosen the University of Ibadan to be your alma mater, you definitely need to know about all the expenses you will have to face there. It’s better to know such things in advance and pay early in order to avoid penalties for late payment.

University of Ibadan school fees payment plan: what is it?

All the students of the University of Ibadan need to pay for their studying but these are not the only expenses they have to face. There are additional payments students make and additional costs they need to pay: for their accommodation in the campus, for medical services, and so on. These payments are compulsory for all the students, regardless of their faculties.

READ ALSO: Aptech Nigeria courses and fees in 2018

In accordance with the school fees schedule Unibadan 2017/18, all these payments have been broken into separate charges and levies.

Freshers’ schooling fees should be paid for once and all together, including other charges like, accommodation fees, medical services, and others. Below, you will find the most recent, detailed and comprehensive information regarding the Unibadan schooling fees for newcomers in 2017/2018.

Do students pay according to faculties?

Let’s see, which charges are for freshers at different faculties of the University of Ibadan.

The Agriculture and Forestry faculty

Learning about the development of agriculture and rural lands and the economy of rural regions; about taking care of domestic animals; about the protection of vegetation and environment. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Forests, fishery, aquaculture, and fishing; management of wild nature and ecotourism. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

The Art faculty

Arabic and Islamic researching, classical and language arts, English, history, philosophy, theology, theatric studies, and music. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

Archeology and anthropology (related to arts). The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Linguistics of African languages. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

The Law faculty

Law. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N35,300

The Medicine College

Biochemistry.The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Physiology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Nursing. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Surgery and laboratory research. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Physical therapy. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Dentistry and dental surgery. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Nutrition.The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Veterinary care. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

The Social Science faculty

Economics, sociology, psychology, and politology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

Social geography. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

The Sciences faculty

Archeology and anthropology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Botany. Microbiology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Chemistry. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Computer sciences. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Geography. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Geology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Mathematics. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Statistics. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Physics. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Zoology. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

The Technology faculty

Agricultural and ecological engineering, electrical and electronic appliances, food technologies, civil building, industrial and manufactural engineering, oil engineering, machine building, wood procession. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

The Education faculty

Management of education, consulting and guidance, health education and human kinetics, special education, pedagogic education (arts and social sciences based). The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

Teaching education (based on sciences). The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N36,800

Adult education. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

Library, archive researching, informational search. The accommodation + GES + levy with the student union due = N34,300

Important details on the above-mentioned fees

The above-mentioned fees are meant for the 100Level students alone. All these fees include the levy, the accommodation charges, and some other additional payments together. In the College of Medicine, the Clinical Levy upward review varies from N5,000 to N12,000.

The fees for the acquisition of inclusion of vocational skills makes N10,000 for all adult students from 200, 300, and 400 level in accordance with the mandate of the National Universities Commission. All the freshers in the University of Ibadan receive counseling support, which makes N1,000 for all the newcomers.

How and where to pay University of Ibadan school fees?

You can make payments in one of these banks: Mainstreet, Wema, First, Stanbic IBTC, UI Microfinance. The payment process is very easy.

Enter the University of Ibadan portal and get logged in (use your username and password (your matric number))

Find and click “Pay your fees”

Choose the fee you want to pay

Click “Remita” and get your RRR generated

Save or remember your RRR

Execute the payment with the help of a card, or via internet banking, or visit one of the previously mentioned bank affiliates

Remember that making early payments will save you money and try not to postpone for a long time. Take advantage of the online payment options and execute all the payments from the comfort of your home, quickly and efficiently.

READ ALSO: OAU school fees 2017/18

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...