All about Dangote Flour Mills

Probably every Nigerian knows of the billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote and his companies. Today, we are going to pay close attention to one of his ventures, namely Dangote Flour Mills Plc. Join us, as we talk about the history of the company, its business profile and the people who occupy the highest ranks in the business.

Short history of Dangote Flour Mills

It all started back in 1999, when one of the biggest and fastest growing conglomerates in Nigeria Dangote Industries Ltd opened a new division by the name of Dangote Flour Mills. The company began with a single mill in Apapa, which produced 500 metric tons per day.

However, it soon expanded, as the year 2000 saw the opening of the new mill in Kano. Then, another mill was opened in Calabar in 2001. In 2005, Dangote Flour Mills expanded to Ilorin.

A year after that, Dangote Industries decided to unbundle its operations, which was why in 2006, Dangote Flour Mills was incorporated. Thus, according to the scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the Federal High Court, in January 2006, Dangote Industries transferred its liabilities, undertakings and assets of the flour division to Dangote Flour Mills.

What started as a single mill in Apapa quickly grew along with the demand for flour and flour-based products. Today, the four mills have a cumulative capacity of 5,000 metric tons per day (Kano produces 500 metric tons, Apapa and Ilorin — 1,000, Calabar — 1,500.

In addition to that, Dangote Flour Mills also has three subsidiaries, which are fully owned. These are:

Dangote Noodles Ltd

Dangote Pasta Ltd

Dangote Agro sacks Ltd

The company has significantly grown over the years and will most likely continue to grow, as long as there is the demand for its products.

What does Dangote Flour Mills Nigeria do?

The main focus of Dangote Flour Mills is, of course, flour. The company mills, processes and markets branded flour. The products of the Dangote Flour Mills include:

Confectionery flour

Bread flour

Bran (wheat offal)

Semolina

If we include the products of its subsidiaries, then it also produces instant noodles, spaghetti and macaroni.

The mills use state-of-the-art equipment accompanied by quality technical expertise to produce the best product possible. Dangote Flour Mills import the raw material from the United States via ships. The product in question is Hard Red winter wheat №2. From the ports, the wheat is conveyed to the inland mills with the Dangote Industries-owned wheat silo trucks.

Dangote Flour Mills Plc top executives

Dangote Flour Mills has quite an esteemed board of directors. For instance, the Chairman of the company is Asue Ighodalo, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Sterling Bank Plc and a member of several boards and associations.

The Group CEO is Thabo Mabe. At one point, he was the CEO of Unilever Nigeria. Executive Director responsible for the supply chain, who is also the Deputy CEO, is Alhaji Ahmed Shehu Yakasai. He has been with the Dangote Group since 1997. Executive Director responsible for commercial activities is Halima Aliko Dangote, who, besides being the daughter of Aliko Dangote, is also one of the key figures in the company.

The company also has three Directors: Yabawa Lawan Wabi, Arnold Ekpe and Olakunle Alake. The legal adviser and company secretary is Aisha Ladi Isa. Dangote Flour Mills has 13 regional offices all over the country, including the ones in Abuja, Sokoto, Osogbo and other locations.

Judging by the sheer amount of product Dangote Flour Mills produces every day, it seems obvious that it employs a lot of people. If you are interested to know more about Dangote Flour Mills recruitment, head over to careers.dangote-group.com, where you can find the latest information about job listings.

To sum it all up, Dangote Flour Mills is a rather successful venture of Aliko Dangote that is soon going to clock 20 years of operation.

