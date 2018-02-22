Home | News | General | Configure your Airtel for browsing easily and quickly with this guide

A correct Airtel browsing configuration is the very first thing you need if you want to enjoy a high-speed Internet from your mobile phone. It’s not difficult to choose the correct settings and tune everything properly if you have a step-by-step guide.

Why does one need Airtel manual configuration settings?

In most cases, when you purchase a SIM card and insert it into your mobile phone, you either receive all the setting details sent to you by SMS or have the device configured as due by the provider. However, it does not always work right as you would like it to work. Sometimes, something goes wrong and you notice that you can’t reach the network easily.

In such a situation, you definitely need to take some trouble and configure your access to the Internet manually. Here’s a comprehensive detailed guide to the easy and efficient configuration of your device.

How to change Airtel browsing settings step by step

The first thing you can do to try to configure your device automatically is send a text “S” to the short number 232. In case nothing happens and you still have no access to the Internet, try to take the following steps. They will be different for different types of mobile devices and their own operating systems. Check out all the details carefully because settings meant for one system will not work in another one.

If you are using an iPad, your actions will be as follows:

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “Cellular data”

Find and choose “APN settings”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

If you are using an iPhone, your actions will be as follows:

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “General”

Find and choose “Cellular”

Find and choose “Cellular Data Network”

Find and choose “APN”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

Here are Airtel browsing settings for Android phones or tablets:

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “More Settings”

Find and choose “Mobile Network”

Find and choose “Access Point Names”

Find and choose “Menu Options”

Choose “New APN”

Find and choose “Name” and type in “access”

Tap on “APN”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

Find and choose “Authentication type” and type in “PAP”

If you are using a device that’s based on Windows OS, your manual browsing settings should be configured this way:

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “Mobile networks”

Find and choose “Edit APN”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

In case you are using a Nokia smartphone powered by Symbian, there are two main ways how to configure Airtel browsing settings in your device, depending on the operating system:

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “Connectivity”

Find and choose “Admin settings”

Find and choose “Mobile data”

Find and choose “Access Point Name”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

ALTERNATIVELY

Go to the main menu and choose “Settings”

Find and choose “Connection”

Find and choose “Packet data”

Find and choose “Access point”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

In case you are using a Blackberry device, your steps will be the following:

Go to the main menu and choose “Options”

Find and choose “Device and status information”

Find and choose “Advanced system settings”

Find and choose “TCP/IP”

Find and choose “APN settings enabled”

When it opens, fill out the following details:

The “Username” field – leave blank

The “Password” field – leave blank

The “Access Point Name (APN)” - internet.ng.airtel.com

The “Home Page” field - www.ng.airtel.com

Using the device after the configuration

Well, this is what you need to do to get the access to the Internet from your Airtel provider. As you can see, there’s nothing complicated in the process. After you take all the mentioned steps, make sure to save all the changes that you’ve made providing they are all correct and match the instructions. Saving will activate all the changes before you will be able to start working.

After you’ve saved everything, try to reboot your device and check out whether the problem has gone.

In case the manual configuration has not helped, you will need to turn to a service center and find out what the problem is. They normally do it quite quickly and for free. However, in 99% of cases, you can fix it on your own by configuring the device manually from the comfort of your home and also very promptly.

