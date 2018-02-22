Home | News | General | Who is the biggest artist in Ghana?

Ghana is the home to many talented people that have managed to make it in life one way or another. However, only one Ghana artist stands out above the rest. Let's talk about the biggest artist in Ghana, his life, his music and even his wealth. Check it out!

So who do you think is the biggest name in Ghana music? Well, we will not keep you in suspense any longer. The artiste we are talking about is, of course, Sarkodie, no surprise here. There is probably no other person in Ghana show business that has managed to come quite as far in their career as Sarkodie.

Sarkodie biography

Before he became Sarkodie, this Ghana boy was known to his family and friends as Michael Owusu Addo. He was born on July 10, 1988 in Tema, Ghana. He is the fourth out of his five siblings. From early years, young Michael had a passion for rapping.

He went to the Tema Methodist Senior High School and studied Graphic Design at APMC. Around the time of his uni days, Sarkodie ventured into the world of underground rap. He participated in Kasahare Level, a rap competition of Adom FM, where he met several people that contributed to his current success.

Sarkodie’s rise to fame could probably be traced to 2007, when he was featured in several tracks of Hammer of The Last Two, a well-known producer. Few years later, Sarkodie signed a deal with JM Entertainment and release his own album called Makye. Singles from this album reached the top charts, earning the artiste even more recognition.

In 2012, he released a second album called Rapperholic, which brought him a win at the BET Awards. Just two years later, Sarkodie released another album titled Sarkology. Similarly to his previous albums, this one featured lots of guest appearances by big names in African music industry.

Since then, he has released two more albums, Mary (2015) and Highest (2017), cementing his name in the Ghanaian music industry. Today, Sarkodie songs are probably among the most recognisable tracks in Ghana and beyond.

If you have any doubts that Sarkodie is the biggest name on today’s Ghana music stage, one look at his list of awards and nominations will persuade you. The artiste has whopping 69 awards in his 119 nominations. At Ghana Music Awards alone, he received 19 awards.

Over the years, Sarkodie has shared the stage with other big names in music, such as Ludacris, T-Pain and Trey Songs, and managed to make himself known to people outside of Ghana. In 2016, he even gave a speech to students at Harvard Business School, where he talked about the struggles of an African musician. It is great to see that, despite all the struggles, Sarkodie has got his name out there.

Sarkodie net worth

Sarkodie music has brought him not only immense fame, but also quite a lot of money. According to TheNetWorthPortal, Sarkodie’s net worth was $7.5 million as of 2017. We are yet to find out about the updated numbers, but one thing is clear, Sarkodie is very rich.

In fact, according to the Forbes Africa list, he was the 9th most bankable African music artiste of 2017. His name could be found along such behemoths of African music scene as Wizkid, Davido and Akon.

Over the years of his career, Sarkodie has signed various endorsement deals, including FanMilk Ghana, Tigo Telecommunications Ghana and even Samsung. He has his own clothing line called Sark by Yas and a line of headphones (Obidi Chief).

However, as many other artistes who have made it in life, Sarkodie chooses to share his wealth with the less fortunate. In 2013, he launched The Sarkodie Foundation, whose primary task was to support underprivileged children. The foundation has helped thousands of kids by providing them with food, school supplies, clothes and various other important things.

As you can see, there is probably no other Ghanaian music artist that can rival Sarkodie in his fame and fortune. It is amazing to see great talent recognised and awarded (both literally and figuratively). We hope to see and hear more from Sarkodie in the upcoming year and we wish him best of luck in his already impressive career.

